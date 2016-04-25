Phillipwalter84 on November 2, 2019

So my job is actually to go around and audit places like this to make sure they are in compliance and representing the brands they sell. This is an amazing store. It's one of the only 3 dispensaries I'll visit in lane country and the only store inside of Springfield. The staff know what they are talking about and when I quizzed them for leaflys new picture identification system they knew exactly what's going on. the other store i audited say there blankly starting at me like they were to stoned or I was an alien. Good karmasv staff will but only take care of your but they seem to only carry the best, and i really like when i get the chance to swing in and take advantage of their great deals and discounts. I recommend everyone come by and at least check it out. I do get paid to write articles and reviews but I have yet to receive anything or get any discounts or promotional compensation for writing this. I wrote this because I'm impressed