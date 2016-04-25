CpachecoP92
Seth was an amazing budtender and very knowledgeable. Go check out this place
Thank you, We really appreciate the feedback!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
Seth was an amazing budtender and very knowledgeable. Go check out this place
Thank you, We really appreciate the feedback!
Best Prices and best budtenders I’ve found
Thank you, It's always great to hear how the public is receiving us! We appreciate you, and hope to see you soon.
I always get exceptional service! Always having great deals that can not compare to any other dispensary. I only shop here now literally and when I forget my child proof bag they give me a free container instead. Thankyou y'all! Chelsey Roberts
Good to hear that we are your place to shop, thank you. We will always help with an extra child safe bag if we have one on deck.
Love the staff, always friendly and knowledgeable about what they have in stock. Prices are hard to beat and they have a great selection~worth stopping in for sure
So my job is actually to go around and audit places like this to make sure they are in compliance and representing the brands they sell. This is an amazing store. It's one of the only 3 dispensaries I'll visit in lane country and the only store inside of Springfield. The staff know what they are talking about and when I quizzed them for leaflys new picture identification system they knew exactly what's going on. the other store i audited say there blankly starting at me like they were to stoned or I was an alien. Good karmasv staff will but only take care of your but they seem to only carry the best, and i really like when i get the chance to swing in and take advantage of their great deals and discounts. I recommend everyone come by and at least check it out. I do get paid to write articles and reviews but I have yet to receive anything or get any discounts or promotional compensation for writing this. I wrote this because I'm impressed
Wow!! Thank you for taking the time to write such an extensive review. We appreciate it!!!
This is my home store!!!! Love every single thing about this store and its employees!!! Great people and business!! See ya soon my Friends!!
I have made this my only! Friendly and knowledgeable staff, welcoming and clean atmosphere. Always a good selection for all needs and great prices with amazing discount days!!
Was surprised at the CBD content with their cartridges, with a good selection instead of the often limited inventory at some dispensaries. Nice staff when I visited, very nice prices. Will be back!
My budtender, Adrienne, was very nice and helpful. The store is very clean. Nice selection. Decent prices. Thank you
they were very nice and attentive:)