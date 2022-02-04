Find cannabis & medical dispensaries in Springfield, OR
Loading results
ALL DISPENSARY RESULTS
Frequently Asked Questions
- Yes, marijuana is legal in Springfield, OR for recreational and medical use.
- Yes, there are over 50 dispensaries in Springfield, OR.
- Adults age 21 years old and older may enter recreational and medical dispensaries in Springfield, OR. Adults 18 years or older with a medical marijuana card may also enter medical marijuana dispensaries in Springfield.
- Yes, you can buy weed online for pick-up at your local dispensary in Springfield using Leafly.com.