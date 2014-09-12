dreamer175 on February 26, 2018

As a first time buyer or of Good Meds, I was pleased by the service and quality of the bud most of all! The guys in there were down-to-earth, accommodating, and informative. Eric was my budtender and I found him to be kind, patient, and helpful! (Thanks Eric for letting me bring my therapy dog in with me!) The flower stock is limited, but makes up for it in strain variety and quality!