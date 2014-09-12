naum420
Been a member here for years. I’m not sure what has happened recently but the quality has fallen off the map. Live resins and concentrates are all dark and flower is all dry. Nothing special. Tons of better med shops around.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Been a member here for years. I’m not sure what has happened recently but the quality has fallen off the map. Live resins and concentrates are all dark and flower is all dry. Nothing special. Tons of better med shops around.
Wish they had a better selection of flower same stuff all the time and they never have any Indica. Good bud other than that.
Probably the best med shop in Lakewood, would go to to toe with any dispo in the state. Good flower, awesome concentrates, and some of the best prices around. Staff has always been great and I always get in and out quickly.
getting better every day 😎
When they have flower they have very good flower. Tange Haze x The White are the shit!!!
We love the Tang! One of our favorite flavors to grow and extract!
As a first time buyer or of Good Meds, I was pleased by the service and quality of the bud most of all! The guys in there were down-to-earth, accommodating, and informative. Eric was my budtender and I found him to be kind, patient, and helpful! (Thanks Eric for letting me bring my therapy dog in with me!) The flower stock is limited, but makes up for it in strain variety and quality!
Thanks for stopping by and enjoying your first experience at Good Meds!
Best meds in Denver period
Thanks for your review!
Good Meds 😎
Thanks for your review!!!
Great deals for members on live resin. Great looking flower. Hole in the wall and expect a light to moderate wait.
Thanks for your review and thanks for coming in! We believe in quality over quantity and strive to make sure every bud and concentrate meet our standards.
I just signed up with them as my caregiver since I live fairly close. I did shop around before signing over and they have some amazing member perks! I’ve gotten some great buds two of my favorite strains are Tange Haze x The White and Helen Back. Prices are not bad either overall it’s a clean, friendly and good selection of products!
Thanks for your review and signing up with us!