All Veterans receive 10% off their purchase.
Special bulk flower prices on select strains. Price options include: 14g for $75 / 28g for $99, 14g for $80 / 28g for $125, 14g for $99 / 28g for $155
Fill up your Gorge Greenery punch card by bringing back 10 glass jars, lockable bags, joint tubes, or plastic edible containers. Receive $5 off your purchase and 20% off any retail item.
Dynasty Genetics is dedicated to providing stable cannabis strains, while striving to preserve and stabilize existing genetics. 10 seeds per package. Regular price: $100 ($120 after tax) - Special price: $50 ($60 after tax). ***All seeds are produced organically indoors without the use of chemicals, pesticides or hormones.
You are sure to find something interesting, with both in-house and renonwed, Cannabis Cup strains! Let BeanPharm supply you with quality seeds and fine packaging. 5 seeds per package. Regular price: $40 to $60 ($48 to $72 after tax) - Special price: $30 to $45 ($36 to $54 after tax).