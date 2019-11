number1slothfan on November 28, 2018

I have loyally frequented this dispensary for over three years now. The quality of the bud here just can’t be beat! Everything comes packaged in cute little glass jars, and every 10 jars you return to the shop gets you $5 off you next purchase. I appreciate both the focus on sustainability and the loyalty program! Though not the absolute cheapest shop around, there are always affordable options that are a pleasure to smoke. This lovely little shop is definitely worth checking out.