219 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 94
Show All 58
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$250
Deals
Service Industry
We love to serve the ones that serve. * So here's a 10% off discount to you service industry people!
Must provide OLCC food handler/ server permit every visit. *Discount applies to flower only*
Service Industry
We love to serve the ones that serve. * So here's a 10% off discount to you service industry people!
Must provide OLCC food handler/ server permit every visit. *Discount applies to flower only*
Staff picks
Shiatsu Kush
from Gud Gardens
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Shiatsu Kush
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SDK Chocolate Chip Cookie
from SDK Snacks
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
No Strain
Strain
$6each
In-store only
All Products
Critical Mass
from Unknown Brand
20.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Headbanger OG
from Unknown Brand
17.05%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Lemon Thai
from Unknown Brand
21.13%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pandora's Box
from Unknown Brand
20.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Pandora's Box
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangieland
from Cascade Valley Cannabis
19.81%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Em Dog
from Unknown Brand
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Dr. Greenthumb’s Em-Dog
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fuzzy Navel
from Unknown Brand
22.45%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Fuzzy Navel
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Wise
from Unknown Brand
4.54%
THC
6.69%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Guicy Banger
from Unknown Brand
23.44%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wild Thai
from Unknown Brand
22.44%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Cookies
from Cosmic Treehouse
22.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Glue
from Crown Point Cannabis
21.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Apricot x Mac
from Unknown Brand
21.25%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pete's Cookies
from Unknown Brand
26.54%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Elephant Stomper
from Fire Flower
32.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Hindu Kush
from Unknown Brand
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
TJ's CBD
from TJ's Gardens
0.54%
THC
13.39%
CBD
TJ's CBD
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Snow Dawg
from Unknown Brand
24.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Snow Dog
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Glue
from Unknown Brand
26.87%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Super Glu
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Man
from Unknown Brand
21.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Man
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Bizz
from Unknown Brand
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Beehive Extracts - Rude Boi
from Bee Hive Extracts
70.35%
THC
3.32%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Buddies Live Resin - AK-47
from Buddies Brand
65.1%
THC
0.17%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Buddies Live Resin - Tangie
from Buddies Brand
68.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Calyx Crafts - Forbidden Fruit
from Calyx Crafts
53.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Calyx Crafts - Tangie Diamonds
from Calyx Crafts
79.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's Nug Run - Sugar Biscuits x Forum Cookies
from Dr. Jolly's
70.43%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Sugar Biscuits x Forum Cookies
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Emerald Extracts - Double D
from Emerald Extracts
64.66%
THC
1.6%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Emerald Extracts - Zkittles
from Emerald Extracts
63.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Emerald Extracts Shatter - Galactic Punch
from Emerald Treasure (Oregon)
60.6%
THC
7.8%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Emerald Extracts Shatter - Sour Grapefruit Kush
from Emerald Extracts
67.8%
THC
0.6%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Estaweeda Shatter - Mickey Kush
from Estaweeda
61.4%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Mickey Kush
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Lucky Lion Shatter - Golden Pineapple
from Lucky Lion
67.35%
THC
3.21%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
No Label Extracts - Fire OG
from Estaweeda
78.6%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
No Label Extracts - Hindu Kush
from Estaweeda
78.6%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Hindu Kush
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
No Label Extracts - True Glue
from Estaweeda
78.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
No Label Extracts Crumble - White Fire
from Estaweeda
77.4%
THC
0%
CBD
White Fire OG
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Oregonic Farms Bubble Hash - Marmalate
from Happy Hippy Creations
37.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
123456