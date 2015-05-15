MafiaMalone300 on September 12, 2019

I came in yesterday as a medical patient as of my first time in and was greeted by a man with long hair. The young man made no eye contact when I asked a questions about the pricing of the marijuana that I liked he was very unresponsive act like he did not hear what I was saying, Every single person that walks through your door in a business as a customer you should treat them with the upmost respect, The service at this particular shop from that particular man was disgusting if you do not know how to treat customers then you do not belong in retail or customer service he needs to be in the back rolling pre-rolls if he cannot help customers in the manner that they should be treated, the strain that I picked up was pretty good.