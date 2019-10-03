I was a semi-frequent customer. Thanks to the long-haired ginger-ish guy - my cartridge broke LESS THAN A WEEK after I got it from this place, ruining everything in my purse, and I got a “shit out of luck” look when I tried to return it (as stated on their return policy). No attempts to help, no percentage off for the fact that I lost 3/4th of my product less than a week after purchase, just pay another 65 dollars or get out. Listen, their products may be good and price are okay, but if something of theirs breaks, then you are better off throwing your dollars into the garbage.