More Than A Dispensary! Our Story... Grasshopper Club started with a family from the South Side of Chicago and their vision to create a local dispensary that goes beyond merely selling flower. As a Chicago-born, Black-owned business, our mission is rooted in heritage and legacy. Apart from delivering premium curated products and personalized service, we’re committed to building career paths and ownership opportunities within Grasshopper Club to create a more diverse ecosystem in the industry.