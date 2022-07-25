Great Barrington Dispensary is the Berkshire County, MA's newest recreational adult-use marijuana dispensary located inside a 170-year-old gothic revival mansion. This location has been in the works for over two years and we're finally opening our doors to welcome all of you to come see what we have planned. Whether it's your first time or you've been with us from day one, we want everyone to find their perfect fit and leave with a smile on their face and some new friends along the way. With an experienced staff ready to answer any question you may have, know that there's no reason not to give us a try. We can't wait for the opportunity to engage with the community! As one of the newest cannabis dispensaries in Berkshire County, we are proud to be part of a progressive movement that is working hard to ensure safe access for customers. Our goal is to provide our community with medicine that provides positive health benefits while preserving natural resources and minimizing environmental impact. We are committed to transformative agriculture in our home state. We saw an opportunity to maintain a beautiful historic building for the public through our passion for cannabis. We believe that cannabis should be treated like any other herb and should be available for anyone who wishes to use it- not just those with a doctor's recommendation or medicinal card. We look forward to serving you soon!