Greeley5
I just love this low-key, simple and straightforward shop.
4.1
10 reviews
Incorrect Sales- On two occasions the male budtender has given me the wrong product after my selected purchase. The first time I went home i found it was a different strain and much more than the amount I paid for!! The second time it was two different strains than what I had selected. This is really disconcerning??? Quality- the two pre rolls burned like a canoe fast and then the cherry broke off halfway so I smoked onky half the amount. They were also super harsh and dry flower. Ive worked in a dispensary, its just packing a pre rolled cone and should be a simple process. I wont be going back.
Bed Tender told me they had no top shelf bud and only sold “B level Bud”. Poor selection and poorly trimmed bud, as well disappointing bud tenders. Would not come back here.
I was greeted right away by a very polite budtender, I came in looking for a new cartridge, and an 1/8th of flower. I found the 1/8th of flower, and honestly I couldn't tell you the strain because I forgot.... It was that good! The last cartridge I purchased was Who and went in looking for that, only down side was they did not have who cartridges. Thanks for the amazing flower! and great customer service!
*update they've been slowly winning me over for some time now. price has always been my issue here but they've made an effort to be more accessible to the daily stoner. the weed is excellant, now with a wider range of value and everyone that works there is lovely. loving the expanded hours, finding myself going a little more and more...
This place is clean and the people are friendly but the concentrates are way over priced. The pre rolls were okay.
By far the best service quality can't say enough! Finally educated ppl to talk to about my medical needs. It amazed me that they carry cbd only tinctures and edibles. highly recommend Greeley Gallery if you want quality.
They either had some really old or really bad ganja. A couple strains were outright brown and super dried out but they still put it out for a "discounted" amount. So there only options were discounted flower for $10/g and non-discounted flower for $20/g ... really, $20/g. Service was good; even though the bud tender had to know that his product was wack.
absolutely abysmal selection that's over priced. $2.99 ATM fee as well. will not return
Usually nice folks working here, some of the prices are way too high. A few strains I have bought on multiple occasions were of wildly varying quality/qualities.
Thanks for the review! Right now as we speak, we have $7 grams and $20 eighths for REC. (that includes OREGON SALES TAX by the way)... Not quite sure how it could get more affordable than that. Not every flower that a vendor brings in is the same price to us. Some are more expensive due to a growers overhead, including testing, employees, workmans comp, packaging, labeling, state/federal business tax 280E, olcc licensing, land use permits, department of agriculture permits and inspections and licenses, city of portland permits, licensing and inspections, and the list goes on and on. THESE ARE HUGE EXPENSES. A $20 eighth for recreational prices is a rarity. At that price we are practically giving weed away. You may never see prices like that now or anywhere in the future. If you want the best quality, clean, tasty, and uplifting chronic weed, the price will reflect that. We will continue to seek out the right flowers for the best price for our customers, like yourself. It's our goal to provide a product that people of all incomes and budgets can afford.