Usually nice folks working here, some of the prices are way too high. A few strains I have bought on multiple occasions were of wildly varying quality/qualities.

Dispensary said:

Thanks for the review! Right now as we speak, we have $7 grams and $20 eighths for REC. (that includes OREGON SALES TAX by the way)... Not quite sure how it could get more affordable than that. Not every flower that a vendor brings in is the same price to us. Some are more expensive due to a growers overhead, including testing, employees, workmans comp, packaging, labeling, state/federal business tax 280E, olcc licensing, land use permits, department of agriculture permits and inspections and licenses, city of portland permits, licensing and inspections, and the list goes on and on. THESE ARE HUGE EXPENSES. A $20 eighth for recreational prices is a rarity. At that price we are practically giving weed away. You may never see prices like that now or anywhere in the future. If you want the best quality, clean, tasty, and uplifting chronic weed, the price will reflect that. We will continue to seek out the right flowers for the best price for our customers, like yourself. It's our goal to provide a product that people of all incomes and budgets can afford.