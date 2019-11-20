Follow
Pickup available
Green Apple N.W.
Pickup available
(503) 791-8986
213 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 36
Show All 46
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$270
Deals
MEDIBLE MONDAY
Receive 10% off all edibles- REC and MEDICAL
does not stack with any existing discounts
MEDIBLE MONDAY
Receive 10% off all edibles- REC and MEDICAL
does not stack with any existing discounts
All Products
Cherry Pie
from Belushi's Farm
24.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Sirius Black
from Hesperides Garden
24.8%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Missing Link
from Donger Farms
28.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Missing Link
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1701 ounce
Sunrise Octane
from HQ Farms
23.82%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sunrise Octane
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
White Glue
from HQ Farms
34.31%
THC
0.09%
CBD
White Glue
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2401 ounce
GG#4
from Resin Rancher's
27.4%
THC
0%
CBD
GG#4
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$262 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2701 ounce
OG 18
from HQ Farms
30.7%
THC
0.08%
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Animal Cookies
from Resin Rancher's
26.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$262 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Tangelo
from Folium Farms
19.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Tangelo
Strain
$41 gram
$41 gram
$82 grams
$12⅛ ounce
$23¼ ounce
$45½ ounce
$851 ounce
Animal Face 2
from Sugar Bud
29.8%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Animal Face 2
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Dogwalker
from William's Wonder Farms
25.5%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1701 ounce
Black Diamond OG
from Pharmers Market Distribution, ABN
26.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Diamond
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Elephant Stomper
from Fire Flower
32.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Elephant Stomper
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Grape Head
from Sugar Bud
28.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Grape Head
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Pineapple Express
from William's Wonder Farms
28.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Bubba Kush
from East Fork Cultivars
6.91%
THC
15.4%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1701 ounce
Wedding Cake
from Fox Hallow Flora
23.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2401 ounce
ChemDog OG
from HQ Farms
33.44%
THC
0.08%
CBD
ChemDog OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Dosidos
from Resin Rancher's
27.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Dosidos
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$262 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Tangie Breath
from HQ Farms
24.76%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Tangie Breath
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
Memory Loss
from Shango
31.84%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Memory Loss
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Maui Waui
from Ivy Cannabis
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Waui
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
Blueberry Cheesecake
from Sugar Bud
29.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Blueberry Cheesecake
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Jack Herer
from Urban Pharms
19.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
Rose City Shiska
from Pruf
18.37%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Rose City Shiska
Strain
$6.51 gram
$6.51 gram
$10.42 grams
$17.5⅛ ounce
$28.8¼ ounce
$57.6½ ounce
$961 ounce
Mt. Pisgah Gelato
from Fox Hallow Flora
25.36%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mt. Pisgah Gelato
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Midnight Tryst
from Pruf
17.49%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Midnight Tryst
Strain
$5.21 gram
$5.21 gram
$10.42 grams
$17.5⅛ ounce
$28.8¼ ounce
$57.6½ ounce
$961 ounce
Bubblgum Breath
from Fox Hallow Flora
24.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubbl3gum Breath
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2401 ounce
The White
from High Valley Organics
30.3%
THC
0%
CBD
The White
Strain
$5.61 gram
$5.61 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$202 grams
$28.8¼ ounce
$57.6½ ounce
$961 ounce
Gelateria
from Fox Hallow Flora
21.77%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Gelateria
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
Papaya Sorbet
from Pruf
25.36%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Deadhead OG
from William's Wonder Farms
24%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Deadhead OG
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1701 ounce
Grapefruit Breath
from Fox Hallow Flora
22.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Grapefruit Breath
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
Tangie Biscotti
from Pruf
25.47%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Tangie Biscotti
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Green Well: The Kure C-Shot Spray
from Green Well
___
THC
___
CBD
$20.4each
$20.4each
Green Well: Critical Mass C+T Shot Spray
from Green Well
___
THC
___
CBD
$20.4each
$20.4each
Adabinol Tincture
from The Dub
___
THC
___
CBD
$72each
$72each
Happy Cabbage: 6 Star Layer Cake Rosin
from Happy Cabbage Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$84each
$84each
Green Well: T-Shot Drops
from Green Well
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
$60each
White Label: Wedding Crasher x Bubble Bomb Honeycomb
from White Label Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$24each
$24each
123456