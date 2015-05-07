Dixie3045 on February 8, 2018

I have been coming to this place since 2015, and today I was very disappointed, not only did I not get a wide variety of many choices, I was not offered a discount of any kind, like they post online. I asked how much I had on the books, “it was points or money saved and added as a discount on next service or you saved for another time” He said $3, I could not argue. So I made my purchase and then was not offered that discount. And all of that may be a miscommunication, I just didn’t like the fact of small choices, nothing but flower. All displays are empty. I will not be returning until I personally see a change.