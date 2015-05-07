TreesRLife
Im very happy that Green Apple is open to req and will have more open business hours YAY. Great flower and cool owner. GO HERE!
I love this shop! It is very welcoming with a beautiful lobby. You are greeted by very friendly employees who are knowledge about all things cannabis. I love that this is a smaller mom and pop shop that specializes in quality over quantity which I appreciate very much. They are always adding more variety and inventory and I'm so glad to have this amazing shop so close to me 😊 highly recommended!
Thank you so much for your review! We pride ourselves on our Cannabis knowledge, and strive to create a customer experience for you. We hope as we grow and rebuild our client base, we will continue to meet your standards of quality service, producers, products and pricing. So glad to be of service again!
first time and I'll be back for sure. excellent local quality and super friendly! thanks y'all!
Thank you for visiting us! Please come back soon and tell your friends. We love our neighbors and supporting local farms and businesses.
Glad to see you open again & Rec. Great little non corporate store. They are working on there menu still & had more than listed but they have been open again less than a week now. There starting to get a good little oil selection.
Thank you for your review. We are so excited to be able to open our doors again to the Recreational public. We will always keep our standards of finding the best quality products and offering exceptional service to our Rec and Medical customers. Looking forward to the relationship, tell your friends!
Was a great dispensary but unfortunately it's no longer open, despite google and leafly's info.
Thank you for the great review! We're happy to announce we are recreational now and open everyday from 10AM to 9PM except Sundays 11AM to 7PM. Please come visit us again!
Absolutely love this place!! The employees are very knowledgeable & friendly. It’s a long drive for me but it’s most definitely worth it. I actually like that their still all medical too, even tho it’s not gonna be for too long. Because it allowed one of my VERY FAVORITE growers to drop their product off there & I am so grateful for that!! But I would most certainly recommend Green Apple NW to any fellow OMMP patient, & I’m sure you recreational customers will be allowed in sooner than later.
I have been coming to this place since 2015, and today I was very disappointed, not only did I not get a wide variety of many choices, I was not offered a discount of any kind, like they post online. I asked how much I had on the books, “it was points or money saved and added as a discount on next service or you saved for another time” He said $3, I could not argue. So I made my purchase and then was not offered that discount. And all of that may be a miscommunication, I just didn’t like the fact of small choices, nothing but flower. All displays are empty. I will not be returning until I personally see a change.
Sorry about your poor experience, when we were medical only we couldn't get all the products we wanted. We are recreational now and are happy to announce our display cases are all full with amazing products again. Your loyalty points may have been purged do to not receiving written consent to keep your information, but come see us again and we can defiantly start your loyalty points again! We hope you'll give us a try again and see the great products we're carrying now.
I ❤ Green Apple! Friendly & knowledgeable!
Good meds, fair prices and honest proprietors. We stopped in and discovered this nice dispensary. $30 bho! This location is easily wheelchair accessible.
Hi Sandy77! Thank you so much for your awesome review. Hope you enjoy the oil and see you again soon!
The staff is friendly and helpful and the flower is excellent. This store is pretty close to where I live, so the convenience is great.