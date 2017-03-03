kn21 on September 15, 2019

Meh. Purchased a cartridge here that started leaking oil out of the top whenever I took a hit, about 3-4 days in of using the cartridge. Which has never happened to me. Ever. I can understand why they have a 3 day return policy. I do not plan on coming back, if I ever do it will not be for a cartridge. I’ll just skip the bull and buy a gram of oil to shove in my mouth.