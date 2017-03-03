Seemily
Great service and friendly staff.
4.8
10 reviews
Meh. Purchased a cartridge here that started leaking oil out of the top whenever I took a hit, about 3-4 days in of using the cartridge. Which has never happened to me. Ever. I can understand why they have a 3 day return policy. I do not plan on coming back, if I ever do it will not be for a cartridge. I’ll just skip the bull and buy a gram of oil to shove in my mouth.
Clean organized and friendly staff
Fantastic staff as always and great product!
Amazing dispensary!!! ❤
Love this place great products and awesome service
Thank you for the review! Looking forward to seeing you again soon!
Had a great experience here. The two ladies working were extremely knowledgeable and sweet. They took the time to explain everything to me. They were the best. I’ll be back for sure. And the best discount in town for veterans!!
First, thank you so much for your service!!! Second, thank you for coming in and letting us serve you! Glad we were able to help you out. Looking forward to seeing you again!
This place is lit asf and I'm the real og green cross #TonyGang
We love you on our team! #YourAwesome :) Thank you for the review!
Lindsay (sp?) in the mornings is a Superstar! This store has become known for nothing above $120/oz. Other places inflate up to $300 for Top Shelf which is price gouging. Try Carpet Tape if you like Gorilla Glue #4. I can't say enough about the savings here, every single visit!
Thank you so much Justin for the awesome review! We do our best to bring nothing but the best products at the best prices and value. Hope you remembered to collect your rewards points to score even more savings! Thanks again and see you soon!
I love walking in there an feeling like this is a good, the customer service is amazing. They always know what would work fpr you and the information they give you or what to search for. All the workers are very nice an great at there job.
We're here for you! Thank you so much for the review and your patronage! See you soon!