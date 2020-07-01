Lsnickles18
Awesome glass. Great flower. Amazing prices!
Always something new in here! Thank you for your support, and hope to see you again soon! - Ethan, GC
I loved the atmosphere and all the different types of products to choose from! Everyone is so nice and friendly. Helping me pick out the best type of medicine I need for my anxiety. I will definitely come back!
Thank you very much! We pride ourselves in our knowledge of our product, and are so humbled to be able to help you! -Caleb, GC
I paid my first visit to Green Cures today, and I was just so impressed. The store is clean, bright, and well-organized. I wish I knew the name of my budtender, because he was also excellent. Cannot wait to try his recommendations. I will be back for sure!
Thank you very much, we're glad you stopped in, and hope you liked your medicine! Hope to see you again soon. -Caleb, GC