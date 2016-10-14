143 products
First Time Patients Deal!
Valid 10/14/2016 – 10/15/2020
All first time patients receive $5 off with any purchase $50 or more!
Grizzly Peak: Sour Banana 3.5
from Grizzly Peak Farms
23.86%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
NUG: Gushers 3.5
from NUG
24%
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Sessions: Orange Creamsicle 3.5
from Sessions
20.97%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Grizzly Peak (H) Sundae Driver 3.5
from Grizzly Peak Farms
20.85%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Farm2Lab: Mandarin Cookies 3.5
from Farm2Lab
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Fields Family Farmz: Sherb Cake 3.5
from Field Family Farmz
27.67%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Humboldt Growers Network: Cookies 3.5 - Eighths
from Humboldt Growers Network
19.93%
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Sessions: Mai Tai 3.5
from Sessions
21.67%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Humboldt Growers Network: OG 3.5 - Eighths
from Humboldt Growers Network
23.8%
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Fields Family Farmz: Ice Cream Cake 3.5
from Field Family Farmz
29%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
NUG (S) Premium Jack
from NUG
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Premium Jack
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Elyon (I/H) SFV OG
from Elyon Cannabis
17.26%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Grizzly Peak (S) Motherland 3.5
from Grizzly Peak Farms
20.78%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Humboldt Growers Network: Sour 3.5 - Eighths
from Humboldt Growers Network
20%
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Elyon (I/H) Mimosa 3.5 - Eighth
from Elyon Cannabis
24.45%
THC
0%
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Biscotti (S) Bon Vivant Chihuapei Resina Hash 1g - 1g
from Biscotti
60.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Biscotti
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Biscotti (H) Hard Apple Cider Resina Hash 1g - 1g
from Biscotti
56.74%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Biscotti
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Biscotti (H) Carmel Corn Resina Hash 1g - 1g
from Biscotti
60.26%
THC
1.7%
CBD
Biscotti
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Moxie (H) Blue Hazed Badder - 1g
from Moxie
70.23%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Kin Slips 10:1 Park Life Sublingual Strips 10pk - 10 pcs x 10mg CBD
from Kin Slips
6.31mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Kin Slips 10:1 Park Life Sublingual Strips 10pk
Strain
$55each
In-store only
Kin Slips 1:1 Shut Eye Sublingual Strips 10pk - 10 pcs x 5mg CBD/5mg THC
from Kin Slips
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
Kin Slips 1:1 Shut Eye Sublingual Strips 10pk
Strain
$70each
In-store only
Cannavis Strawberry Kiwi 2:1 Syrup - 1oz x 100mg CBD/50mg THC
from Cannavis
50mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Cannabis Quencher (H) Raspberry Hibuscus Drink - 10 pcs x 10mg THC
from Cannabis Quencher
100mg
THC
2mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Chill (H) Spicy Dark Chocolate Bar - 10 pcs x 10mg THC
from Chill
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Korova (H) Ginger Chew Cookies 10pk - 10 pcs x 100mg THC
from Korova
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Mellows CBD Birthday Cake Marshmallow 5mg - 1 pc x 5mg CBD
from Mellows
___
THC
5mg
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Breez Cinnamon 1:1 CBD Mints 20pk - 20 pcs x 5mg CBD/5mg THC
from Breez
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$32each
In-store only
Breez Berry Nightime Mints 40pk - 40 pcs x 5mg CBD/2.5mg THC
from Breez
100mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Wally Drops: Strawberry Cheescake - Wally Drops
from Wally Drops
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Kanha (S) Cherry Gummies 10pk - 10 pcs x 10mg THC
from Kanha Gummies
100mg
THC
2mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Kanha (S) Pineapple Gummies 10pk - 10 pcs x 10mg THC
from Kanha Gummies
100mg
THC
2mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Breez Royal Mints Tin 10pk - 10 pcs x 10mg THC
from Breez
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Breez Original Mints Tin 20pk - 20 pcs x 5mg THC
from Breez
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
C.A.D. 24:1 23mgCBD/0.77mgTHC Capsules 5pk - 5 pcs x 23mgCBD/0.77mgTHC
from C.A.D.
3.85mg
THC
115mg
CBD
C.A.D. 24:1 23mgCBD/0.77mgTHC Capsules 5pk
Strain
$32each
In-store only
EL Blunto: Cherry Pie - Pre roll Blunt
from El Blunto
26.3%
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
EL Blunto: Wedding Cake - Pre roll Blunt
from El Blunto
32.07%
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
EL Blunto: Gorilla Glue - Pre roll Blunt
from El Blunto
24.41%
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
EL Blunto: Lime Slurps - Pre roll Blunt
from El Blunto
19.31%
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Flav: Animal OG Pre Roll - Pre Roll
from Flav
17%
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Ganja Gold (H) HYBRID Red Tarantula Pre-Roll 1.2g - 1.2g 15.10% THC
from Ganja Gold
15.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$18each
In-store only
1234