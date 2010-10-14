CloutChasa
I placed an order and got quality flower and received it in 15 min
4.4
10 reviews
Great people
love the tree
Thyre expensive but they have good quality weed and concentrate
I came here after work in the city since the door was bright green it was easy to find and I was quickly greeted by a security guard and the line was only about 3 people long to sign in. You can smell the aroma of cannabis as you walk into the vending room to buy the weed. I picked up an eighth of Orange Zest sativa ($35) and packed about 13 bowls and instantly had felt like I was blasted into outer space with this frosty strain. Very satisfied, I do plan on returning to the friendly Green Door for more weed and sativas.
Get service, selection and deals. Very friendly staff.
Place is awesome. Easy, quick and tax is already included in their prices. They just happened to have a buy one get one on my favorite edible today. Pretty sweet, veterans discount is a plus.
I went on vacation from Idaho to California from my nephews birthday this February on the 17th. The day that I got in from the Oakland airport I went straight to this shop and got a Vape cartridge and a Vape battery. (Open Vape Ish) for A decent price of $40 The cartridge only lasted one day because I smoke heavy so I went back the next day to get another cartridge. I wasn’t thinking and left my battery at home and explained to the sales representative that I got a cartridge and battery from this exact location the day before. Everything was cool and I told him I needed a new cartridge and he got me a full Spliffin Cartridge for 56$ once I got to my car I put the battery on the cartridge and The cartridge wasn’t compatible with the battery I bought the day before. I took my receipt and the product and I explained everything to the return specialist and they pretty much didn’t do anything for me other than give me 15% off of a $40 battery that is compatible ( witch was a spliffin battery) Long story short shame on me I should have known but shame on them as well for not being more thorough in explaining what works with what and also their return policy is horrible. It made my California trip and little miserable considering I was on a budget and had to cough up an additional $40 because the lack of information given from their specialist. Good store horrible service.
Excellent service from mark
Service is very poor, I’m talking about concentrate guy. Never gonna go there again! Only interested in getting your money and get rid of you ASAP after that. Will only recommend it to my enemies and everyone, only hopeless ones.