mikedudev
Brook helped me find the best bang for the buck. She know her stuff. This dispensary is the best in Detroit! Good quality flower and pricing. I keep coming back. Thank you!
thank you for your review! we appreciate you!
One of my favorite places always good bud and bud tenders love this place.
and we love you! thank you for your review
Great product good prices and knowledgeable friendly and helpful staff especially AARON who i just seen.
We appreciate you & your review. Hope to see you again soon Victor! :)
best around to buy flower with great prices.
Thank you so much for your feedback! We strive to offer great medication at every price & appreciate the recognition.
They have the Green light from me good stuff
Thank you for your review. We appreciate you!
Chris my Budtender was very informative and attentive. Really like the stores vibe!
We're so happy you enjoyed your visit with Chris! We look forward to seeing you again soon!
Aaaron is always great cool swag very knowledgeable about the products
Thank you for your review! We're happy you enjoyed your visit with us!
I love green door they got the best Bud in Detroit, I love the bud tenders my boy Chris is always looking out with the fire Strians 🔥🔥 friendly people and beautiful smiles 10/10 overall
We appreciate your positive feedback! We are happy to know you enjoy your experience here and look forward to serving you again.
The bud tender Brooke there is very helpful and knows her weed.
We're so glad you enjoyed your visit with Brooke! We look forward to seeing you soon!
The budtenders are very nice, big selection flower quality for sure can get better. Possibly would return
Thank you so much for your positive feedback. We look forward to helping you in the future!