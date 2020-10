S........s on October 15, 2020

MED PATIENTS AVOID THIS PLACE!!! They have only 3 strains in the med side, never what I want from the website, and MED PRICES ARE MUCH HIGHER THAN THESE ADVERTISED PRICES. I thought I had bought a $80 ounce on Leafly, so I drove over there and they claimed to not have gotten my order, couldn't sell me the strain I wanted because it was Rec only, and when I bought a half ounce of a strain I did not know, they charged me $70 for the half. Bait and switch con job. Will never return.