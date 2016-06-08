oceanNjoli
Friendly, products usually alright. Reasonable priced. been back numerous times.
4.6
10 reviews
I was visiting Denver from the east coast. Wanted to try a rec dispensary and this was nearby and suggested. Tried the alpha blue. I was told by the staff it was their strongest sativa. It was dry, weak, and not nearly as good as the typical black market weed I get back home.
Wonderful staff, good deals and decent amount of flower strains
Nice helpful people
Excited to try the 4 for 16$ joint deal!! This place looks great!
This place is amazing, the first time I came they were out of joints so I went to the Edgewater store. But this time they had their 4 for 16, love this deal was in and out in 5 mins as long as they keep this deal this will be my regular spot. :)
Great place! Love the 4 for $16 joint deal!
Visited Green Dragon Cannabis for the first time and hand an experience that blew away my expectations. We were tended by Jake who is an outstanding person and gave us a tremendous amount of effort in finding just what we were looking for. Will be returning for years to come.
Loved coming here joints for medical are $3. And their prerolls are also 1g. The people are very friendly. The floor is a little slick as its acid stained concrete. Looks like you walked into a jewelry store but with cannabis items.
Awesome shatter deals and very friendly budtenders!