To get the most out of you money this is the place to go. Once you are a member the savings stack up. Be smart and shop on the right day for the product you are purchasing. Everyday has a unique special! If you love concentrates the way I do you will definitely appreciate the members only deal. Live Diamonds and Live Resin at this location are some of the best in Northern Colorado. The home grown flower is always amazing, especially Monday mornings! Come in and talk to one of the extremely knowledgeable budtenders. This could change you life.

