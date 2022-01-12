Update to my first review: I still love this dispensary! The staff at Choice Organics Medical goes above and beyond for their patients. I have been a member here for almost 5 years now and I love their high quality bud, excellent member pricing and great selection of edibles and topicals. But the staff stands out as the reason that brings me back time and time again despite there being numerous dispensaries closer to my home. Chris, Alexander and Elizabeth take such excellent care of their patients. They are kind, patient and always happy to answer any questions I might have. The manager, Chris, has worked tirelessly in recent weeks to make sure that I still have access to the transdermal patches that are so necessary for the management of my chronic pain. I am so grateful to the staff at Choice, I can’t recommend them enough!

Dispensary replied