To get the most out of you money this is the place to go. Once you are a member the savings stack up. Be smart and shop on the right day for the product you are purchasing. Everyday has a unique special! If you love concentrates the way I do you will definitely appreciate the members only deal. Live Diamonds and Live Resin at this location are some of the best in Northern Colorado. The home grown flower is always amazing, especially Monday mornings! Come in and talk to one of the extremely knowledgeable budtenders. This could change you life.
I’m a longtime customer here, on the Med side, but first time with a Leafly order. My Leafly order went extremely smoothly, and I enjoyed the convenience. Chris and Alex, along with the rest of the staff were friendly, knowledgeable, and extremely helpful.
Because I have a child with a preexisting condition, I’m happy to see the high degree of sanitary measures being used. They were also early to implement, kudos for that!
The overall feeling of the dispensary is that of a professionally run business and genuinely helpful staff. It’s a clean, positive environment and I enjoy each visit there!
I’m a member, so I would prefer to see member prices on Leafly instead of full prices, but it’s a minor gripe. One pays member prices upon pickup anyway.
Overall I haven’t found a better medical dispensary in Northern Colorado, and I doubt I will. Give em a try!
Absolutely the best medical dispensary in Fort Collins. I was once a faithful customer for months when I got my med card and before I turned 21 and recently started going back. They carry amazing flower, live resin from BOSM is always great especially for $25/g. I won free concert tickets from choice, they know me by my first name, I have no complaints.
I've been a medical customer for over 3 years. Choice has a great selection of concentrates, edibles and, of course, flower. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable. Tell them what your trying to alleviate or treat and they will help you find what you need.
I've been shopping at choice organics for roughly three years now within the last year they've got a new medical manager and his name is Chris and he does an amazing job he has turned that medical side around 100% so if you haven't been in there in a while please stop in and see what Chris has done for the place cuz I'm telling you you will like it
I have a medical card so I work with Chris, Liz, and Alex mostly on the medical side of Choice Organics, and I couldn’t find enough good to say really. I’ve been treated like a regular (as it they seem happy to see me again!) since the first day. The selections are numerous and quality is impeccable, thank you to Choice Organics!
Update to my first review: I still love this dispensary!
The staff at Choice Organics Medical goes above and beyond for their patients. I have been a member here for almost 5 years now and I love their high quality bud, excellent member pricing and great selection of edibles and topicals. But the staff stands out as the reason that brings me back time and time again despite there being numerous dispensaries closer to my home. Chris, Alexander and Elizabeth take such excellent care of their patients. They are kind, patient and always happy to answer any questions I might have.
The manager, Chris, has worked tirelessly in recent weeks to make sure that I still have access to the transdermal patches that are so necessary for the management of my chronic pain. I am so grateful to the staff at Choice, I can’t recommend them enough!
Best place in Fort Collins to get cannabis. They have a great concentrate selection but the cannabis flower they produce on sight is second to none when it comes to quality. Only dispensary in fort Collins that serves to patients under 21!
