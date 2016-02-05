Snowman1716 on August 26, 2019

Just you feel judged when you come in here and you cant be in this industry every one is going through something else that you might think you know but have no idea what that person like me who has PTSD.They have also never really been knowledgeable of their products maybe there flower yeah but that's about it.Im not wasting my money here anymore go to the medication station much better or open a new one in Toledo for ppl who live outside of town I cant wait to be back to Portland this month.