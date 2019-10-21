Follow
Green Dragon Herbal Clinic
Vets Discount
10% off every order for Veterans.
All Products
Hidden Pastry
from Sugarbud
25.3%
THC
0.05%
CBD
hidden pastry
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies
from SugarTop Buddery
26.49%
THC
0.04%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$13.21 g
In-store only
Original Glue #4
from Sixtech
25.55%
THC
0.53%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Gasoline Zest
from Meraki Gardens
34.6%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Gasoline Zest
Strain
$14.41 g
In-store only
Hawaiian Dutch
from Emerald Evolution
28.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Hawaiian
Strain
$13.21 g
In-store only
Malibu Pure Kush
from Meraki Gardens
28.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Malibu Pure Kush
Strain
$14.41 g
In-store only
**PRICES LISTED INCLUDES TAX**
from Medical Customers (-20% tax)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Remission
from TopShelf
0.53%
THC
15.52%
CBD
Remission
Strain
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Mass
from Otis Gardens
10.9%
THC
17.1%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gron White Chocolate Strawberry Bites
from Gron
3mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$3each
In-store only
Laurie & MJ Brownie Bites
from Laurie + MaryJane
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid Very Berry Taffy
from Pacific Wave
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$9.6each
In-store only
Head Trip Rice Krispie Treat
from Blaze Bars
47mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$9.6each
In-store only
Grön Medical Milk Chocolate
from Gron
75%
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
All Flower 1/2 gram Raw Cone, 2 pk. Assorted
from House Blend
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10.8each
In-store only
Cascade Valley Cannabis Petites, Assorted
from Cascade Valley Cannabis
17%
THC
0%
CBD
$10.8each
In-store only
Peach 1 Gram Cart
from Select
___
THC
___
CBD
$541 g
In-store only
Buddha Tahoe
from Select
___
THC
___
CBD
$541 g
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry
from Select
___
THC
___
CBD
$541 g
In-store only
CBD ONLY Spearmint Flavor Disposable Vape Pen
from Select
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Red Dragon
from Select
___
THC
___
CBD
$541 g
In-store only
Timewreck
from Select Elite
___
THC
___
CBD
$541 g
In-store only
ACDC (2:1) 1g Vape Cartridge
from Select Elite
11.6%
THC
69.5%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$541 g
In-store only
C. Webb
from Select Elite
42.5%
THC
40.7%
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$661 g
In-store only
CBD-only Lavender Flavor Disposable Vape Pen
from Select
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ oz
In-store only
Space Queen
from Select
___
THC
___
CBD
$541 g
In-store only
Purple Hindu Kush
from Green Dragon Extracts
68.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$28.8½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blackberry Kush 1gr Vape Cartridge
from Green Dragon Extracts
69%
THC
___
CBD
$28.82½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blueberry Kush
from Green Dragon Extracts
79.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Kush
Strain
$28.8½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Critical Mass .5g Cartridge
from Green Dragon Extracts
21.1%
THC
51%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$28.8½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Butterscotch
from Green Dragon Extracts
76.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Butterscotch
Strain
$28.8½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Kush
from Green Dragon Extracts
78.7%
THC
1.9%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$28.8½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Orange Velvet
from Green Dragon Extracts
77.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Velvet
Strain
$28.8½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mint Chip
from Green Dragon Extracts
81.1%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Mint Chocolate Chip
Strain
$28.8½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Grape Jelly
from Green Dragon Extracts
78.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Jelly
Strain
$28.8½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
THC AJA SALVE
from Sun God Medicinals
13.72mg
THC
0.02mg
CBD
$69.6each
In-store only
Pacific Wave Healing Salve
from Pacific Wave
37.17mg
THC
36.28mg
CBD
$26.4each
In-store only
Green Dragon Hoodie
from Green Dragon
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Large Sharpstone Grinder
from Sharpstone
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Small, Medium & Large Scorch Torch
from Scorch Torch
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only