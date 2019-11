Frozen1337 on October 3, 2019

So they never have ANY THING. Always out. The bud tenders dont know ANY THING about the flower. They will look at you stupid and make fun of you if you ask a simple question like what the strain make up is. One time I went in tax was included in prices then it wasnet then it was again and today it wasent. That's sketchy. Buds are tiny. The only thing the bud tenders know here is how to take your money, and what a simple job becuase there is very little of anything to buy here.