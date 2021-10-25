This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Green Dragon - Vallejo
Green Dragon values Quality over Everything! Bringing you our Award winning, homegrown Green Dragon Flower and Green Dragon Concentrates. We also carry a variety of other products. Give us a call or just stop by. All you need is a valid ID/Passport. Age Requirement: 21 , 18 w/ Medical Recommendation
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
1988 Broadway St, Vallejo, CA
License C10-0000002-LIC
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblemedicalrecreational
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
Photos of Green Dragon - Vallejo
Show all photos