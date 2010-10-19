k........e on October 28, 2017

Quality: I've tried the cheapest prerolls all the way up to the most expensive strains and can attest to the quality of every one of them. Their (recreational) selection isn't "massive" by any means, but they always have a good spread in stock. Service: these folks really know their strains. They helped me, a cannabis newbie, get a feel for the different effects I can expect between smoking vs. edibles. Atmosphere: the dispensary is tucked away in a small complex—once you're buzzed in, you'll be warmly greeted by the receptionist, then ushered into a side room where another employee will help you find what you're looking for.