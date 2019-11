Go1denBurr on June 8, 2019

G.E.C has an open yet neat and tidy lobby and budroom with lots of menus around. It can be overwhelming to see all what they carry, so make sure to take your time. Everyone seemed to be in content spirits, helped with the experience of being there for the first time. There are taxes to be paid so don’t go in not knowing, you should know, do your research.