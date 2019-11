MountainMamaCO on May 6, 2018

The quality of the organic, soil grown cannabis is by far the best I have found here in the Springs. The budtenders are compassionate and intelligent...listening to the patient and making suggestions, but never pushing product. Their pricing is fair and reasonable, and the selection is great. I firmly believe in the superiority of soil vs. hydro, and Green Farm's flower has spirit and love that no other dispensary can match!