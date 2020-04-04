127 products
Daily Deals suspended for the time being!
Valid 3/19/2020 – 4/29/2020
We are trying to conserve product for those who need it, and to not incentivize people coming to the Gnome who wouldn't on a particular day. Thank you for your understanding during these trying times.
All Products
Select Grams
from Green Gnome Holistics
THC
CBD
Premium Flower - Cookies and Chem
from Kind Farms
THC
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Premium Flower - Snow Dog
from Kind Farms
THC
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Premium Flower - Ghetto Bird
from Maine Craft Cannabis
THC
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Premium Flower - Sundae Driver
from Maine Craft Cannabis
THC
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Select Ounces
from Green Gnome Holistics
THC
CBD
Premium Flower - Cherry Pie
from Curated Cannabis
THC
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Thai Chem OG
from Green Gnome Holistics
THC
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Modified Grapes
from Green Gnome Holistics
THC
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Sundae Stallion
from Green Gnome Holistics
THC
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Premium Flower - Banana Kush
from Curated Cannabis
THC
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Big Lights
from Green Gnome Holistics
THC
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Premium Flower - Blue Harlequin 1:1
from Maine Craft Cannabis
THC
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Fruit Loops
from Zero Gravity
THC
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Cuban Linx
from Maine Craft Cannabis
THC
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Mimosa
from Green Gnome Holistics
THC
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Cookies Kush
from Green Gnome Holistics
THC
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Green Gnome Holistics
THC
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Orangeade
from Green Gnome Holistics
THC
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Early Glue
from Green Gnome Holistics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Sage CBD 1:1
from Green Gnome Holistics
THC
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
CBD Flower
from North Roads Hemp
THC
100%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
OG #18
from Green Gnome Holistics
THC
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Thai
from Green Gnome Holistics
THC
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Sauce - AC/DC
from Greenport
THC
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Caviar - Chernobyl Isoterps
from East Coast Gold
THC
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Caviar - Pug's Breath
from East Coast Gold
THC
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Caviar - Lemon Diesel
from East Coast Gold
THC
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Caviar - China T Live Resin
from East Coast Gold
THC
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Caviar - Member Berry
from East Coast Gold
THC
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Caviar - Ace
from East Coast Gold
THC
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Caviar - Guava Tangie
from East Coast Gold
THC
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Moroccan Kief
from Greenport
THC
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Caviar - CBD
from East Coast Gold
THC
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Live Resin - Candyland
from Nth Degree
THC
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Live Resin - Martian Monster
from Nth Degree
THC
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Live Resin - Bubba Skunk
from Maine Craft Cannabis
THC
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Live Resin - Wedding Cake
from Kind Farms
THC
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Live Resin - Original Glue
from Kind Farms
THC
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Hash Rosin - Grease Monkey
from Kind Farms
THC
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
