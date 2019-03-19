Piscesicepop on March 20, 2019

In the World of Cannabis there are indeed many places to obtain medicine, it’s true! Maine has become the new hub of bud and all the treats that follow and with that comes many choices of where to shop. At the forefront of this ‘budding’ industry (pun intended) ‘Green Gnome Holistics’ has not only consistently kept up variety of quality products but has also maintained the spiritual and natural connection to this magical and wonderful plant that we all love so much. Those of us that tend to follow a more, let’s say, bohemian lifestyle, have a mental picture of what we imagine our ideal Cannabis shop to be. A place of warmth and peace. A place where you feel automatically welcome and understood. A place where you don’t disappear as just a number or the next credit card, but instead become a part of a community who thinks and feels as you do. Women Owned and women operated this ‘Caregivership’ meets all expectations of what our check lists might contain. The staff are super friendly and very knowledgeable and take the time to make sure you understand what your purchasing and how to correctly consume it. They offer in house medical certifications that couldn’t be simpler and just continue to fascinate with all their deals and specials. I will forever be a returning customer and friend! There is indeed ‘No Place Like Gnome’ 💙