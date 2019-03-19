Mikey14fan
Absolutely love the place and staff!
We love you too! 💚 Thanks for the review!
5.0
10 reviews
Madd chron, northern berry took me back to the 90's . Dude was mad chill and Beth was awesome she noticed it was my birthday dude gave me a free cookie which kicked my arse. I went back next day for the northern berry got a slice. They are madd chill there i like a place that dose specials as well. I just can't say enough about this spot. I will definitely be going back i need some more of the northern berry that joint is th chronn, chronn.
Thanks so much for the review! We LOVE Northern Berry (it's in stock now!) and try to carry classic strains whenever we can. See you soon! <3
I can’t say enough good things about Green Gnome. . Such amazing and friendly people running the store. They are all very knowledgeable and their products are amazing.
Yay! Thanks so much for your kind words! We love our gnomies. 💚
First time there. Great service. Amazingly knowledgeable. Friendly and patient. Very cool experience. Flower was great.
Thanks so much for stopping by and taking the time to share your experience! We can't wait to see you again!
Quality carts (especially the Durban Poison), great prices on edibles, and solid CBD-dominant strains. The employees are friendly and helpful and the overall vibe of the store is mellow and welcoming. They take one patient at a time, not a huge plus for me but for those with privacy concerns I can see this as a welcome deviation from the norm.
Thanks for taking the time to review us! We're glad you had a great experience and we hope to see you soon!
The gnome has a comfy boutique atmosphere and a huge variety of products! There’s always something new and the staff is super helpful and friendly! 💚
First visit in this afternoon and absolutely loved it. Definitely a comfortable space for 1st time patients and enough unique offerings to draw long time patients in. Walked out with a few pre-rolls and grams to give the product a test run. No doubt that we'll be back!
We're so happy you found us! We hope you enjoyed our products!
From the moment o rang the door bell my experience here was top notch. They accepted my out of state medical card and took me in as a walk-in (they have three walk-in days a week). A beautiful variety of inventory, I took their advice and got the Bruce Banner wax. A staff favorite and now one of mine. On my way out I got a “frequent flyer” punch card because I WILL be back!
Friendly atmosphere, knowledgeable staff and excellent products. The fact that I can also get my certification in the same building is so convenient!! There really is ‘no place like gnome’
In the World of Cannabis there are indeed many places to obtain medicine, it’s true! Maine has become the new hub of bud and all the treats that follow and with that comes many choices of where to shop. At the forefront of this ‘budding’ industry (pun intended) ‘Green Gnome Holistics’ has not only consistently kept up variety of quality products but has also maintained the spiritual and natural connection to this magical and wonderful plant that we all love so much. Those of us that tend to follow a more, let’s say, bohemian lifestyle, have a mental picture of what we imagine our ideal Cannabis shop to be. A place of warmth and peace. A place where you feel automatically welcome and understood. A place where you don’t disappear as just a number or the next credit card, but instead become a part of a community who thinks and feels as you do. Women Owned and women operated this ‘Caregivership’ meets all expectations of what our check lists might contain. The staff are super friendly and very knowledgeable and take the time to make sure you understand what your purchasing and how to correctly consume it. They offer in house medical certifications that couldn’t be simpler and just continue to fascinate with all their deals and specials. I will forever be a returning customer and friend! There is indeed ‘No Place Like Gnome’ 💙