25 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$90
All Products
Blueberry Headband
from Green Gold Group
11.6%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Queen Mary Gogi
from Green Gold Group
21.7%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Lucinda Williams
from Green Gold Group
20.3%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Cookies
from Green Gold Group
20.5%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Lucinda Williams
from Green Gold Group
18%
THC
___
CBD
$90¼ oz
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Green Gold Group
18.7%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Sweet Sativa Keif
from Northeast Alternatives
19.4%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Watermelon Chews
from Berkshire Roots
25mg
THC
___
CBD
$48pack of 10
In-store only
Blueberry Cheesecake Bites
from Northeast Alternatives
5mg
THC
___
CBD
$20pack of 10
In-store only
Pink Lemonade Chews
from Berkshire Roots
5mg
THC
___
CBD
$25pack of 20
In-store only
2:1 CBD Capsules
from Berkshire Roots
1.7%
THC
3.6%
CBD
$22pack of 20
In-store only
Grape Full Spectrum Chews
from Berkshire Roots
4mg
THC
___
CBD
$25pack of 20
In-store only
Apple Pie Chews
from Berkshire Roots
5mg
THC
___
CBD
$25pack of 20
In-store only
Green Apple Chews
from Berkshire Roots
20mg
THC
___
CBD
$48pack of 10
In-store only
Blue Raspberry Chews
from Berkshire Roots
5mg
THC
___
CBD
$25pack of 20
In-store only
2:1 CBD Capsules
from Berkshire Roots
6.2%
THC
12.5%
CBD
$30pack of 10
In-store only
Tangerine 20:1 CBD Chews
from Berkshire Roots
5mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$25pack of 20
In-store only
THC Capsules
from Berkshire Roots
20.3%
THC
___
CBD
$30pack of 10
In-store only
Key Lime 20:1 CBD Chews
from Berkshire Roots
5mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$25pack of 20
In-store only
G.G.4 1g Preroll
from Green Gold Group
14.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Afghani 1g Preroll
from Green Gold Group
13%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Banana 1g Preroll
from Green Gold Group
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Blueberry Headband 1g Preroll
from Green Gold Group
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Ghost of LeeRoy 1g Preroll
from Green Gold Group
17%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Sour Diesel 1g Preroll
from Green Gold Group
17%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only