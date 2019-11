Endless1UP on November 27, 2019

I had to re-do my review. I just encounter the best customer service ever with Green Gold. They have the patient in mind always! Their edibles are very good. The flower comes in an air tight package and it's also 100% recyclable. I am not a pre-roll fan, but they do that right as well. I'm excited to see what products come down the line. I hear she concentrates are coming towards the end of the year! can't wait!