Green Goods cultivates cannabis in our environmentally friendly greenhouses in Otsego Minnesota and manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts in our state-of-the-art labs. These products are then sold through our cannabis patient centers in Minneapolis, Bloomington, Rochester, Moorhead and Duluth. Our team is comprised of physicians, scientists, and horticulturists that have been successful in a variety of settings and bring a broad spectrum of experience in best practices and evidence-based medicine. List of products: Cannabis concentrates, Cannabis topicals, Cannabis tinctures, cannabis sprays