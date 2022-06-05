Everyone at the Hermantown location is so kind and helpful! This is my first experience at Green Goods and only my 3rd experience at a medical dispensary overall, but I was honestly kind of blown away by the professionalism of their staff. I scheduled my appointment ahead of time, so I am not sure if this is the norm or not but when I arrived I was the only patient inside the building. The controlled entry when I checked in for my appointment made me feel very safe and secure, and my products were waiting for me at the counter. The entire process was very quick, easy, painless. Speaking as someone who lives in the middle of nowhere and does not have a ton of options for dispensaries outside of a 4 hour drive... This is truly such a cool and welcoming place. Worth the trip 100%. I look forward to coming back!