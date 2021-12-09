Conveniently nestled in the Dundalk neighborhood, you can find our Baltimore cannabis dispensary sandwiched between I-95 and I-695, Our location is just a few blocks away from the intersection of Hwy 40 and Hwy 15 and is just minutes away from Willowdale Park and Dundalk’s Taco Bell. At our Dundalk dispensary, medical cannabis patients can shop for products such as cannabis flower, concentrates, tinctures, extracts, topicals, vape carts, and more from some of Maryland’s top brands. What’s more, our helpful and outgoing staff is eager to share their expertise, and they enjoy helping patients find the right product to help alleviate their medically-qualified symptoms. Our Baltimore cannabis dispensary offers onsite parking in our storefront parking lot for your convenience. Enjoy Daily Deals at our Baltimore Dispensary! --Monday = 20% OFF All Edibles & Mix & Match Quarter of the Day for $80! --Tuesday = Mix ‘n Match: 1937 Eighths – 1/2oz for $140! Full Ounce for $270! --Wednesday = 20% OFF All Loose Concentrates --Thursday = 20% OFF All Cartridges & 20% OFF All Cannabis Products for Seniors 65 --Friday = 20% OFF All 1937, Vireo, Amplifi, & Vendor of the week! --Saturday = 10% OFF All Cannabis Products --Sunday = DOUBLE Points – Earn Double Points on Every $1 Spent & an Additional 10% OFF Selected Products