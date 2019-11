peterdope on October 12, 2019

Ok. I’ve been going here for about 10 years, normal 5 stars. Linda has gotten more rude through the years. The vinegar is much more than the honey now. Walked in yesterday, Linda extra rude, saw limited variety and newer bus tenders and left empty handed to go elsewhere . If good service like Kemper were there- I would have bought something and had a good experience. Still give it a try..but beware