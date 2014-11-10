SpiritualPhoenix on December 22, 2017

I recently moved from Vegas where Skywalker OG is pretty common and it happens to be one of my favorite strains. Well, after searching I finally stumbled upon Green Health Associates while on the hunt for it and what a win! I called before heading out to make sure it was still in stock and they not only confirmed it but were even willing to look up how much it was ,recreational, with their Friday daily out the door. Both guys I talked to were super nice and insanely helpful and kept reaffirming it was no trouble. I headed down to a very warm welcome, mentioned that I had just called, and was even more warmly welcomed. They talked to me the whole time and were extremely friendly and one of the most memorable experiences at a dispensary since I moved. Now for the flower....Rediculous! This is like super Skywalker OG. Classic beautiful diesel notes and wielding a 24.68% thc level. I am so impressed across the board. I have 10+ years of customer service experience and this was a top notch experience and I would highly recommend them to anyone.