mrsconrad
I love going here. First of all, they have an amazing selection of various cannabis related products. Secondly, I love the house itself, it's way cute. Third, they let you recycle your containers (huge plus!). Finally, the staff is really friendly and extremely knowledgeable about all the products they offer. Some stuff is a little bit on the higher end, price wise, but if you hit up the days they have deals, you'll be paying less overall than at other dispensaries. Highly recommend. I shop here frequently. Oh yeah! They take credit/debit!