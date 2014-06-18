tending2business on May 24, 2019

Yesterday Orange Turbo was $100 an ounce now today one day later it's $140 an ounce will not be coming here again will stick to Cloud 9 Wellness in Medford until a recreational dispensary opens in Klamath... I don't care if you were running low there's no reason for a $40 price raise a day later. Money Hungry. And your $60 ounces suck, for $35 you can get an ounce of shake from Rogue Valley Cannabis in Medford that's what Green Knotz is selling just for twice the price. A $60 ounce from Medford or Ashland is way stronger than a $100 ounce sold at this place. I read another review he said that you're spraying THC on the bud to give it a higher percentage if that's the case you will be exposed. I'm taking some your bud to Green Leaf Labs for testing. If you're spraying THC on the bud for a higher percentage I'll contact the news. All your prices are horrible $10+ for a little one hitter Pipe and $20-$25 for a grinder. Green Knotz doesn't post their menu online because they know their prices are bad. Please like my review so people can find out the truth about this dispensary, the other reviews are from wealthy people that can afford $200+ ounces. I noticed you are closed on Sunday I hope you don't call yourself a Christian price gouging $40 a day later doesn't seem very Christian to me. When a recreational dispensary opens in Klamath I bet the prices will be way cheaper.