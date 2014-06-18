Smaking13
I love this place! Great staff who are friendly and will have a conversation with you. They make sure you leave happy and with the great product.
4.1
10 reviews
Yesterday Orange Turbo was $100 an ounce now today one day later it's $140 an ounce will not be coming here again will stick to Cloud 9 Wellness in Medford until a recreational dispensary opens in Klamath... I don't care if you were running low there's no reason for a $40 price raise a day later. Money Hungry. And your $60 ounces suck, for $35 you can get an ounce of shake from Rogue Valley Cannabis in Medford that's what Green Knotz is selling just for twice the price. A $60 ounce from Medford or Ashland is way stronger than a $100 ounce sold at this place. I read another review he said that you're spraying THC on the bud to give it a higher percentage if that's the case you will be exposed. I'm taking some your bud to Green Leaf Labs for testing. If you're spraying THC on the bud for a higher percentage I'll contact the news. All your prices are horrible $10+ for a little one hitter Pipe and $20-$25 for a grinder. Green Knotz doesn't post their menu online because they know their prices are bad. Please like my review so people can find out the truth about this dispensary, the other reviews are from wealthy people that can afford $200+ ounces. I noticed you are closed on Sunday I hope you don't call yourself a Christian price gouging $40 a day later doesn't seem very Christian to me. When a recreational dispensary opens in Klamath I bet the prices will be way cheaper.
Chiloquin location - Friendly personable staff with a nice selection which was a welcome surprise. Prices were competitive which was surprising since it is the only rec shop in Klamath County.
This is actually for the Madras location. I visited this establishment shortly after their opening. I love that they have a more open (no locked doors) atmosphere like the places I've visited in Bend, Eugene and Portland. Young and fun staff. I was able to deal with a problem quickly without hassle and definitely will return.
Great selection and pricing in a friendly small town shop! Good flower selection and the extracts are quality, with lots of high terp and live resin options.
Really good place to go. Reasonable prices, great product and helpful and friendly service! I have now been going to Green Knots for 9 months and have continued to get excellent service and good quality product! I am proud to support a great local dispensary!
Always friendly, always chronic & great customer service.
The best shop wow honestly - the very best shop i've encountered yet. They greeted me well, expedited me into the dispensing room, helped me with the background of some products and it was really chill. Can't go wrong with this place and they are Recreational.
I showed up today on and they where closed it says 7 days a week
man I know more about medical marijuana then the chick working at the shop. like really. offer me a strain that you don't know what it does. when a patient asks a question customer service rule number one... you never say, I don't know. you say let,me find out, let me check. when your customer knows more then you, you need to brush up your skills or bounce. if I could give it half a star I would.