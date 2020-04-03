35 products
Seniors and Veterans receive 10% discount on entire purchase.
Valid 3/31/2020 – 5/1/2020
If you are a Veteran or a Senior 60 and over - receive a 10% discount off of your entire purchase any day of the week!
Because we have several on-going promotions there is no stacking with our discounts. You can choose which promotion is best suited for you.
All Products
(AU) Cookies - 3.5g - 21.2% THC
from Larren Investments, LLC
THC
CBD
$66each
(AU) Banana Sherbert Kush RB Rocket - (1g Infused Pre-Roll)
from RedBud Roots
THC
CBD
$40each
(AU) Legend of Nigeria - 1g - 20.41% THC
from Lion Labs Ltd
THC
CBD
$18each
(AU) Star Dawg IX - RB Rocket (1g Infused Pre-Roll)
from RedBud Roots
THC
CBD
$40each
(AU) Legend of Nigeria - 3.5g - 20.41% THC
from Lion Labs Ltd
THC
CBD
$60each
(AU) Cookies - 7g - 21.2% THC
from Larren Investments, LLC
THC
CBD
$125each
(AU) Legend of Nigeria - 7g - 20.41% THC
from Lion Labs Ltd
THC
CBD
$115each
(AU) HMK - Mini Me's Pre-Rolls (0.3g x 5)
from RedBud Roots
THC
CBD
$31each
(AU) Headmaster Kush (HMK) - 3.5g
from RedBud Roots
THC
CBD
$66each
(AU) HMK - Select Pre-Roll 2pk (0.5g x 2)
from RedBud Roots
THC
CBD
$19each
(AU) Cookies - 1g - 21.2% THC
from Larren Investments, LLC
THC
CBD
$20each
(AU) MKX 1g Tangie Vape Cartridge
from MKX
THC
CBD
$62each
(AU) MKX 1g Blue Dream Vape Cartridge
from MKX
THC
CBD
$62each
(AU) Pucker - Lunar Dust
from High Life Farms
THC
CBD
$64each
(AU) Garden Mix - Lunar Dust
from High Life Farms
THC
CBD
$60each
(AU) MKX 1g Blue Razz Vape Cartridge
from MKX
THC
CBD
$62each
(AU) MKX 1g Pineapple Express Vape Cartridge
from MKX
THC
CBD
$62each
(AU) MKX 1g Forbidden Fruit Vape Cartridge
from MKX
THC
CBD
$62each
(AU) Kushy Punch 100mg Private Reserve
from Kushy Punch
THC
CBD
$26each
(AU) 19.5mg Mary's Transdermal Sativa Patches
from Mary's Medicinals
THC
CBD
$13each
(AU) 18.5mg Mary's Transdermal Indica Patches
from Mary's Medicinals
THC
CBD
$13each
(AU) 75mg Mary's 1.5oz Muscle Freeze
from Mary's Medicinals
THC
CBD
$31each
(AU) 9mg/9mg Mary's Transdermal 1:1 THC/CBD Patches
from Mary's Medicinals
THC
CBD
$13each
(AU) Mary's Transdermal CBD Gel Pen
from Mary's Medicinals
THC
CBD
$60each
(AU) Mary's Transdermal Sativa Gel Pen
from Mary's Medicinals
THC
CBD
$60each
(AU) Mary's Transdermal Indica Gel Pen
from Mary's Medicinals
THC
CBD
$60each
(AU) Gummy - Blueberry - 100mg
from North
THC
CBD
$18each
(AU) Kushy Punch 100mg Sativa
from Kushy Punch
THC
CBD
$21each
(AU) Wana - Mango Sativa
from Wana Brands
THC
CBD
$19each
(AU) Wana - Blueberry Gummies Indica
from Wana Brands
THC
CBD
$19each
(AU) Gummy - Orange - 100mg
from North
THC
CBD
$18each
(AU) Dixie - Peppermints - 100mg
from Dixie Elixirs & Edibles
THC
CBD
$24each
(AU) Dixie - Tropic Twist Gummies - 100mg - Indica
from Dixie Elixirs & Edibles
THC
CBD
$24each
(AU) Kushy Punch 100mg Hybrid
from Kushy Punch
THC
CBD
$21each
(AU) Dixie - Sour Smash Gummies - 100mg - Hybrid
from Dixie Elixirs & Edibles
THC
CBD
$24each
