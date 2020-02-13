Friendly knowledgeable and accommodating staff. Flower isn’t dry like it is almost everywhere else

Dispensary said:

Hi Valerieliz and thanks for the review! We really strive to give great service and I look forward to hopefully being your local source. I appreciate the comment about the moisture content of our flower. We pay close attention to it. We use a hygrometer to monitor our flower storage and its proven effective at mitigating this. I want to also say thank you for using our online ordering feature, its made service and flow work much better during this time. As I mentioned we passed our recreational ( Adult Use ) inspection and will soon be offering those products too.