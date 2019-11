ThaQueen on August 21, 2018

Jasmine, the bud tender is always happy and cheerful whenever I visit. She never steers me wrong when it comes to the strains and this place has some unbelievable deals for the money. The bud is top quality, which I have come to expect from this med only dispensary. Although this isn't the fanciest place, they make it up for it in content. I am a very satisfied customer, they will take care of you here!