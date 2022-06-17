Green Leef
About this dispensary
We are a Recreational Cannabis store located in Clifton, AZ on historic Chase Creek St. We are the exclusive home of Drip products in Eastern Arizona and we carry Extracts, Edibles, Vape Cartridges, and Flower. We carry Live Resin & Live Rosin in extracts and cartridges as well. We are looking forward to providing the community with top shelf products and unmatched customer service. Come see us!