LokiOdinson420
used to frequent here alot back when they first opened unfortunately lately the quality has gone to shit. got a bag of moldy pre packaged flower and was sick for 2 days. sucks to watch this place go downhill
4.5
10 reviews
got accused of stealing a 2 dollar joint! They just lost my business! peace out
I loved the location the clean environment and good service,great prices.
This place is getting better and has become my go-to place instead of another dispensary in the area that has become a disappointment. The place was remodeled and made the shop larger and more welcoming, even if the atmosphere does still make one feel a bit rushed. The staff is alright, sort of friendly, sort of not, and on the newer/younger side. Then again, MOST dispensaries seem to have newer or younger staff who don't have a whole lot of actual useful knowledge about Cannabis other than the difference between Indica and Sativa. This is frustrating not because of wanting to learn form them, but rather, it is difficult to engage in a meaningful conversation because of their lack of knowledge about what you are talking about. This might be fine for recreational users, but when it comes to using Cannabis as a health and wellness product, it really behooves dispensaries to either train their staff better, or just hire people who have a lot of knowledge in this area in the first place.
My fav!
Great location great products
This place is terrible. I’m not sure how previous people have come to their conclusions, but the quality of product offered at this store is by far the worst you will find in the area. “Top quality” flower is dry and stale,and most likely has been on the shelf for 5+ months. Pre-rolls are usually under-weight and filled with stems. And this isn’t a one-time experience. For weeks now I have sought to build a fair opinion, but the service and product continue to disappoint. Just today I bought a pre-roll, which weighed 0.42 grams ( not the advertised .5), most of which was stems. It’s clear to see the this store does not value providing quality service to customers and is only in business to scam people into buying poor quality products to make the most money possible. Budtenders offer no insight on flower and just push the oldest product on people. I’m sure this isn’t their decision, however the break in trust cannot be repaired. Don’t waste your time, and definitely don’t spend your money here. There are better places nearby who offer higher quality product and much better customer service.
I come around every day pretty much, and every time the service and staff are loving and gracious to such an extent that they keep me pretty close, and yet either way I think I'd show up daily as the herbs and the spices are more than to suffice for the people who run the place, some of which are just as sweet, awesome and caring as they are interesting, funny, and great salesmen/women and customer service folks. I hope y'all know I love ya! -Jordin
Nice friendly atmosphere nice people
I literally just went there for my first time. They have a good selection but what made it awesome WAS the budtender she was amazing. I just got off work and was looking for something to get me lifted and found some green and a great smile! She is the reason I will be back!