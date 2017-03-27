YealotOfYahuwshua on September 3, 2018

This place is getting better and has become my go-to place instead of another dispensary in the area that has become a disappointment. The place was remodeled and made the shop larger and more welcoming, even if the atmosphere does still make one feel a bit rushed. The staff is alright, sort of friendly, sort of not, and on the newer/younger side. Then again, MOST dispensaries seem to have newer or younger staff who don't have a whole lot of actual useful knowledge about Cannabis other than the difference between Indica and Sativa. This is frustrating not because of wanting to learn form them, but rather, it is difficult to engage in a meaningful conversation because of their lack of knowledge about what you are talking about. This might be fine for recreational users, but when it comes to using Cannabis as a health and wellness product, it really behooves dispensaries to either train their staff better, or just hire people who have a lot of knowledge in this area in the first place.