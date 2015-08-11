SparkTheWolf on April 10, 2019

Oh where to start with this amazing and awesome dispensary that I frequented so much more than other dispensary locations during my Colorado State tour last year in the summer for 2 months. It is apart of The Santa Fe Plaza, 2 doors down from Pizza Hut, and 2 doors up from the liquor store on the corner. It is also across the street from King's Super Grocery Store. I have visited this dispensary 6 times since my first visit. First, the people and bud-tenders are super amazing, and so friendly. They are very organized, and always express the deals that are going on for the day/week/month. The Bud-Tenders answer all the questions to what I was looking for. Their products are very amazing, and are very great in quality. They have a great assortment of flower/bud, Pieces, Vaporizers/oils, edibles, etc. They are the 2nd of 10 Dispensaries with the best prices near and around the Denver Downtown/City Center area. Please visit this location, you won't be disappointed