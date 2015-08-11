Dexter28
staff is really cool, dont forget your first 1/8 is $15 before tax and they also have pretty good ounces. shout out to heather
Thanks so much for shopping at Green Man and leaving a great review!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.2
10 reviews
staff is really cool, dont forget your first 1/8 is $15 before tax and they also have pretty good ounces. shout out to heather
Thanks so much for shopping at Green Man and leaving a great review!
I had already been to the South location and loved it so I expected this place to be as solid. It was. Kristna(I know Im probably butchering the spelling) was super cool and knowledgeable. I dont always remember the interactions I have at dispensaries so when I do, it must have been a good one. I got Starkiller, Grape Soda and Chemy Jones. All 3 are awesome, well grown and cured. Exactly what I as looking for. Top notch shop. This is one of the good ones. JeffersonKc
Thanks so much for shopping at Green Man and leaving a great review!
Excellent service and advice
Thanks so much for shopping at Green Man and leaving a great review!
Nearly everything about this place seemed really mediocre. The prices are just “okay”, as is the variety and quality of their products. And to make matters worse, I felt incredibly rushed by staff when I was browsing. Now, I am a reasonable dude, and I understand the need to get customers out of the door if they linger a little too long, but I had been there for less than ten minutes. The bottom line is that there are too many great dispensaries in the area to waste your time with this second-rate place.
Oh where to start with this amazing and awesome dispensary that I frequented so much more than other dispensary locations during my Colorado State tour last year in the summer for 2 months. It is apart of The Santa Fe Plaza, 2 doors down from Pizza Hut, and 2 doors up from the liquor store on the corner. It is also across the street from King's Super Grocery Store. I have visited this dispensary 6 times since my first visit. First, the people and bud-tenders are super amazing, and so friendly. They are very organized, and always express the deals that are going on for the day/week/month. The Bud-Tenders answer all the questions to what I was looking for. Their products are very amazing, and are very great in quality. They have a great assortment of flower/bud, Pieces, Vaporizers/oils, edibles, etc. They are the 2nd of 10 Dispensaries with the best prices near and around the Denver Downtown/City Center area. Please visit this location, you won't be disappointed
Thank you for the kind words! We strive to be the best and always love hearing that we're doing a good job!
Great dispensary. Bud is always highly rated. Their ghost train is unreal good.
Thank you so much! We love our Ghost Train Haze, too!
Only great things to say about this shop! I love the consistency with the customer service here. My most recent experience interacting with Bo is a great example of what you can expect: very knowledgable, ready to help, and a really personable VIBE. If you're looking for some great products to match the service, this is your shop. PUREVIBE loves Green Man Cannabis on Santa Fe!
Awesome service!
quality flower, great prices
Green man Rox. Tyler is awesome and quite knowledgeable. Was in & out w/a quickness. See y'all next time.