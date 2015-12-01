TforTom
So happy with their selection on dabs and I love that a I can order online!
We love all our dab choices, thanks for noticing all that we got in stock! See you soon TforTom!
4.8
10 reviews
Love everything
Thanks for the kind words lorilila! Hope to see you in the shop soon!
My Favorit place now! You rock Green Mart! You keep being Awesome, and I will keep coming back!
You got it chrisgemini! We will do the best we can!
Great selection! Best service!
We really do work hard in here Steel14z, so we appreciate it when customers notice our work! Thanks!
Best Customer Service Everytime!!!
Thank you so much Heather, have a good rest of the year!
Always so friendly and wonderful recommendations and always so helpful if I have any issues with cartridges
We are here to help Daddythanos420! Hope to see you soon!
Love their $85 ounces. Great deal. Great staff. Cartridges could be better priced.
Thank you CaliLove121314, We have been trying for a long time to keep those on our shelf and we are happy to hear you are taking advantage!!
Holden is Amazing!!! Thank you for always being the best!
Holden really appreciates that rlester69!!! Thanks for the shout out!
Best prices and staff around!
You are the best jkal525! Hope to see you in the shop soon!
💚💚💚💚💚 Stopping by to see the best people in the best place in town. Best flower in town.
Thanks Seana! See you soon!