Green Meadows is a family-owned company whose founders hail from generations of military renown. The Patton family has now applied a legacy of integrity, quality and responsibility to the production and sale of premium cannabis. But that’s only part of our mission. Green Meadows is a place where consumers feel welcome, where our team is proud to work, and where our community can trust that our impact will be positive, supportive and enduring. We offer a wide variety of products, provide unmatched service, and are constantly working to diversify and expand our menu. We are located in Southbridge, MA, off the first exit on I-84 and provide plenty of parking!