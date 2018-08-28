blessthe50cal
Awesome products, good prices, excellent service. woot woot
4.8
10 reviews
Still recommend this shop, it’s great, all the staff I’ve met there has been awesome! Tyler, Quinn and Dani:)
the product is not better then anyplace else, the service leaves something to be desired. I just don't like when I go out of my way to go someplace and just to find out that they're closed two hours early did the weather there's not even wet on the ground.?! probably be the last time I stop by there
They are always helpful and have a good understanding of their products.
Always a pleasure to be around these guys. I enjoy the lighting they have and the options. With great affordable prices for when your trying to budget! Wonderful Edibles I’ve never heard of! And always a day for a discount! Green Mountain Fire💚 is always going to be my go to place now that I discovers this slightly hidden gem! Highly recommended💯💯🔥
🔥🔥 great local dispensary!! Always a pleasure doing business here!
Best deals!!! Always very helpful.
The best deals in town.
Hands down the best dispensary in Gresham. Prices are awesome and I actually feel like I'm getting a great deal. The place is open and full of light. The staff is amazing and take care of me and they are very knowledgeable. They have a great location. I would recommend this place. Dani is very helpful and very knowledgeable.
It is a nice little shop I was served by Dani she was very nice and very helpful in the selection I was looking for today.