Location takes a little looking to find, but isn't too difficult if you are looking. Parking is.. interesting. not a lot of space, and it butts right up to the highway, so getting out is a little difficult. The folks inside were friendly and warm. we had some good discussion. However, the price for the 0.5g vape cartridge that was quoted to me on the first time stopping through was very different from the price I paid on my second trip through after getting some cash to buy it - by about $8... on top of what I felt was a slightly high price already. The prices for flower were also on the upper part of the scale, though not by any stretch the highest that I have seen. The exit into the alleyway is a little strange, but not too bad. Not my favorite dispensary by a long shot, but would do in a pinch... it is the only one in Oakridge, so residents haven't much choice.