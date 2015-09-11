About this dispensary
Green Oaks is a licensed medical marijuana dispensary in Oakridge, Oregon. We believe every patient deserves access to compassionate, educational service as well as high quality medicine. Green Oaks strives for a supportive and stress-free environment for Oregon Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP) patients and caregivers alike. High-quality products, skilled budtenders, and our dedication to accessible information are just a few of the ways we aim to set a higher standard for patient access. We also currently serve Recreational customers.
Medical Monday - 10% off all medical products [Medical Only] Clones and Seeds 10% off. Top Shelf Tuesday - Top Shelf Quarters $10 off ($12 and $14 grams) Mix n' Match Wednesday - Buy 2 Top Shelf 1/8's and get $10 off ($12 and $14 grams) Treat Thursday - Buy $25 in edibles and get a Qi Co. chocolate for $4 (Medical Only). Buy $40 of flower and get a pre-roll for $1 (Rec.) Fire Friday - Buy a Top Shelf 1/8 and get a pre-roll for $1. Shatterday - Buy a gram of concentrate and get the second 25% off. Sacred Sunday - Buy $40 of medical products and get a lip buzz for $1 (Medical Only). Buy $50 of flower get a pre-roll for $1 (Rec.)
discounts do not apply to already discounted items. Dollar pre-rolls and dollar grams are chose by Green Oaks Management