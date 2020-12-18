Green Planet Patient Collective (Medical)
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Green Planet Patient Collective (Medical)
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 0
700 Tappan, Ann Arbor, MI
License PC-000128
storefrontmedical
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
11am-9pm
11am-9pm
11am-9pm
11am-9pm
11am-9pm
11am-9pm
11am-9pm